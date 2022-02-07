X-Rite Announces Chris Brooks As President

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February 7, 2022 — X-Rite Inc. and Pantone LLC announce the appointment of Chris Brooks to the role of president, X-Rite. A seasoned leader with more than 20 years of general management, commercial, engineering and global operations experience, Brooks will lead the company’s innovation strategy into digital color platforms, cloud services, and connected hardware.

“Digital technologies are transforming the way physical products are designed and manufactured allowing for more creativity, customization, and opportunity,” Brooks said. “I’m excited to join the company that has been on the forefront of this transformation, leading the way with digital color communications and cutting-edge color measurement solutions designed to bring color to life from inspiration through final production.”

Brooks joins X-Rite with a diverse background in industrial manufacturing, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and foodservice. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager at AMETEK’s Engineered Medical Components business. Under his leadership, the business accelerated sales and operating profit across multiple global manufacturing facilities by implementing core growth strategies with strong financial oversight.

Prior to AMETEK, Brooks held various management positions with increasing responsibilities in operations, engineering, marketing, and business development at Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Nordson Corp., Coca-Cola Co., FMC Corp. and Merck & Co.

An active community leader, Brooks participates on the boards of numerous non-profits including Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, North Carolina A&T Board of Visitors, American Heart Association, and Clay-Nelson Scholarship. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina A&T State University.

Source: X-Rite and Pantone LLC