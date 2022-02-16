Orion Engineered Carbons Appoints Jeffrey Glajch As Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON — February 16, 2022 — Orion Engineered Carbons, a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, announced today accepted the role of chief financial officer for Orion with a planned joining date of April 18, 2022.

Glajch will succeed Bob Hrivnak, who currently serves in the dual role of interim CFO and chief accounting officer. Hrivnak will continue as chief accounting officer.

Glajch has over 30 years of experience leading corporate finance and accounting control functions for both public and private companies. He joins Orion from Graham Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of vacuum and heat transfer equipment for energy markets and process industries, where he has served as CFO for the past 13 years. In this role, Glajch led all aspects of finance, business development, investor relations, risk management, legal, information technology and human resources. Prior to Graham Corporation, he held senior financial roles at a number of companies.

Glajch holds an MBA from Purdue University, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Clarkson University and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Carnegie-Mellon University.

“Jeff is a seasoned leader with a demonstrated track record of driving company growth and providing strong strategic financial leadership,” Corning Painter, Orion’s CEO, said. “We are excited about the experience he brings and look forward to him joining the Orion leadership team.”

Painter added, “We would also like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Bob, who as our interim CFO has ensured a seamless transition. We look forward to Jeff and Bob working together to further strengthen our excellent finance organization.”

Posted: February 15, 2022

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons