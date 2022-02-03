Milliken & Company Presents Fourth-Annual Milliken Honors: The Roger Milliken Award Presented to Gary Newman & Jeff Price

Spartanburg, S.C. — January 11, 2022 — Now in its fourth year, Milliken & Company announces the 2021 Milliken Honors award recipients highlighting Milliken associates from around the globe who champion its five core company values. The diversified global manufacturer honored more than 100 associates across 21 award categories during its virtual awards celebration this morning.
“It’s been another extraordinary year—another year where our associates met and exceeded the challenges of a changing world,” shared Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. “Milliken Honors is one more way we can say thank you to an incredible group of Milliken associates who confidently lead, selflessly serve and boldly pursue our vision as a company.”
Milliken is pleased to present the 2021 Milliken Honors associate and team winners:
Integrity Awards
The Do The Right Thing Award is presented to the associate or team of associates embodying the value of integrity and making a positive impact on Milliken through their ability to do what is right.
- Claudia Menzel
The Resiliency Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who overcame a challenge and driven something forward to succeed despite adversity. Pennington Seed Team:
- Andrew Canada, Steve Huntley, Michelle Mason, Adam Newberry, Dominick Valenti, Adam Wilson
The Values Role Model Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who modeled Milliken’s values: integrity, excellence, innovation, sustainability and people.
- Morgan Wilder
Excellence Awards
The Manufacturing Excellence Award is presented to the team or plant with outstanding operational performance, production ingenuity, quality and process excellence.
- Chemical: SiVance Plant — Jason Roe
- Flooring: Beech Hill Plant — Warren Collier, Darren Cunliffe, Steve Ellis, Andy Greenall, Anthony Hargraves, Mike Kerr, Lesley King, Jayne Murray, James O’Brien, Andy Sweetmore, Barry Townsend, Emma Thomas
- Healthcare: Healthcare Production Leadership — Rosa Barrios, Ivan Collado, Ida Lela, Mayra Lemus, Anayuris Perez
- Textile: Polartec Tennessee Manufacturing Plant — Audra Atwood, Errol Doyley, Jeff O’Mealy, Matt Smith, Tommy Tilley
The Marketing Excellence Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who has achieved greater financial performance and customer satisfaction through the application of marketing best practices while embodying Milliken values.
- Textile Marketing Team: Natalie Bieber, Lauren Balmer, Mallory Donn, Michael Eckert, Alexa Hudson, David Karstad and the Polartec Team, Cammie Mackie, Stephen Morrill, Meg Patel, Tamika Prince, Maggi Whiston, Doreen Yin
The MPS Results Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who has worked to go above and beyond to deploy and leverage Milliken Performance System (MPS) principles and methodologies to achieve measurable performance improvements and operational excellence in their organization.
- Longleaf Plant: Chandler Avery, Allee Colson, Dale Green, Tosha Hobbs, Michael Hollingsworth, Matt Hutcheson, Gary Newman, Jack Pruett, Ronda Pruett, Wally Sasser, Hannah Steed, Correy Walker
The Sales Excellence Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who has achieved greater financial performance through the application of sales best practices while embodying Milliken values.
- Korea Sales Team: Richard Ko, DH Lee, Stella Moon
The Support Excellence Award is presented to the associate or team of associates in a support function who has demonstrated excellence in operational performance, advancing strategy and business results.
- Brexit Team: Stephanie Broadbent, Nick Hodgson-Fasolilli, Denise Melling, Bernadette Thompson
The TEAM Excellence Award is presented to a team of manufacturing associates or a Milliken plant that has made outstanding progress to adopt and implement the TEAM organizational health initiative.
- Cushman Plant: Dustin Coats, Kevin Cox, Ann Garrett
Innovation Awards
The Breakthrough Innovation Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who demonstrated the innovation of a product, service or process that yielded significant business results.
- Textile Special Research and Development Team: Tim Godfrey, Phil Knutson, Petr Valenta, Eric Wamsley
The Customer Centricity Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who engaged a customer to build insights and identify a new product or service that helped the customer achieve their objectives and yield a business result.
- Ferrero Rocher Team: Sven De Vis, Veerle De Wolf, Toon Decaluwe, Jonas Messiaen, Ran Packo, Ruben Subira, Els van Isterdael, Yves Vileyn, Seppe Willems, Tamsin Wright
The Growth Catalyst Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who decisively activates and executes growth-oriented strategies more quickly and effectively than competitors.
- Encapsys Acquisition Team: Mark Allen, Doug Callender, Jonathan Cote, Charles Crowell, Sanjeev Dey, Chandis Digby, Frank Fisher, Chauntel Graves, Robert Guest, Elaine Hare-Sturm, Jessica Hatchell, John Kellam, Robb Lanning, Robb Lovegrove, Gerry Murphy, Paul Pruitt, Randy Richeson, Scott Schwasnick, George Shira, Jim Stavrakas, Dominick Valenti, Nigel West
Sustainability Awards
The People Goals Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who contribute to Milliken’s 2025 People Goals by demonstrating a commitment to care for one another and the surrounding communities.
- Kevin Henderson
The Planet Goals Award is presented to the associate or team who contributes to Milliken’s 2025 Planet Goals by positively impacting the company’s efforts to reduce its global footprint.
- Pendleton Engineering Team: Paige Bensen, Kenneth Fincannon, Trey Funderburke
The Product Goals Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who contribute to Milliken’s 2025 Product Goals by positively impacting product sustainability.
- Robert MacMeccan
The Value Creation Award is presented to the business unit that met financial goals and targets for the year.
- One-Year: Chemical — Asia
- One-Year: Chemical — Europe
- One-Year: Coating Additives
- One-Year: Commercial Flooring — EMEIA
- One-Year: Commerical Flooring — Asia
- One-Year: Engineered Performance Products
- One-Year: Fine Chemicals
- One-Year: Protective Fabrics
- Multi-Year: Chemical — Asia
- Multi-Year: Chemical — Europe
People Awards
The Leadership Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who consistently demonstrates leadership expectations and is viewed by others as a role model.
- Jennifer Greene
The Production Hero Award is presented to the production associate who goes above and beyond in their role to support operational performance and models Milliken’s values as a production team member.
- Chemical: Robert Wilson
- Flooring: Ryan Carter
- Healthcare: David Kope
- Textile: Dewaine Washington
The Safety Champion Award is presented annually to the Milliken site, individual associate or team of associates who best represents the Milliken safety culture through their actions and results.
- Richard Rodgers
The Roger Milliken Award is presented to the associate who has created lasting, changing and measurable differences within the company and has built a legacy of their own within the organization by creating lasting and measurable differences that have contributed to business success while being a role model of Milliken values as part of their performance.
- Gary Newman
- Jeff Price
