Milliken & Company Presents Fourth-Annual Milliken Honors: The Roger Milliken Award Presented to Gary Newman & Jeff Price

Spartanburg, S.C. — January 11, 2022 — Now in its fourth year, Milliken & Company announces the 2021 Milliken Honors award recipients highlighting Milliken associates from around the globe who champion its five core company values. The diversified global manufacturer honored more than 100 associates across 21 award categories during its virtual awards celebration this morning.

“It’s been another extraordinary year—another year where our associates met and exceeded the challenges of a changing world,” shared Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. “Milliken Honors is one more way we can say thank you to an incredible group of Milliken associates who confidently lead, selflessly serve and boldly pursue our vision as a company.”

Milliken is pleased to present the 2021 Milliken Honors associate and team winners:

Integrity Awards

The Do The Right Thing Award is presented to the associate or team of associates embodying the value of integrity and making a positive impact on Milliken through their ability to do what is right.

Claudia Menzel

The Resiliency Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who overcame a challenge and driven something forward to succeed despite adversity. Pennington Seed Team:

Andrew Canada, Steve Huntley, Michelle Mason, Adam Newberry, Dominick Valenti, Adam Wilson

The Values Role Model Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who modeled Milliken’s values: integrity, excellence, innovation, sustainability and people.

Morgan Wilder

Excellence Awards

The Manufacturing Excellence Award is presented to the team or plant with outstanding operational performance, production ingenuity, quality and process excellence.

Chemical: SiVance Plant — Jason Roe

Flooring: Beech Hill Plant — Warren Collier, Darren Cunliffe, Steve Ellis, Andy Greenall, Anthony Hargraves, Mike Kerr, Lesley King, Jayne Murray, James O’Brien, Andy Sweetmore, Barry Townsend, Emma Thomas

Healthcare: Healthcare Production Leadership — Rosa Barrios, Ivan Collado, Ida Lela, Mayra Lemus, Anayuris Perez

Textile: Polartec Tennessee Manufacturing Plant — Audra Atwood, Errol Doyley, Jeff O’Mealy, Matt Smith, Tommy Tilley

The Marketing Excellence Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who has achieved greater financial performance and customer satisfaction through the application of marketing best practices while embodying Milliken values.

Textile Marketing Team: Natalie Bieber, Lauren Balmer, Mallory Donn, Michael Eckert, Alexa Hudson, David Karstad and the Polartec Team, Cammie Mackie, Stephen Morrill, Meg Patel, Tamika Prince, Maggi Whiston, Doreen Yin

The MPS Results Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who has worked to go above and beyond to deploy and leverage Milliken Performance System (MPS) principles and methodologies to achieve measurable performance improvements and operational excellence in their organization.

Longleaf Plant: Chandler Avery, Allee Colson, Dale Green, Tosha Hobbs, Michael Hollingsworth, Matt Hutcheson, Gary Newman, Jack Pruett, Ronda Pruett, Wally Sasser, Hannah Steed, Correy Walker

The Sales Excellence Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who has achieved greater financial performance through the application of sales best practices while embodying Milliken values.

Korea Sales Team: Richard Ko, DH Lee, Stella Moon

The Support Excellence Award is presented to the associate or team of associates in a support function who has demonstrated excellence in operational performance, advancing strategy and business results.

Brexit Team: Stephanie Broadbent, Nick Hodgson-Fasolilli, Denise Melling, Bernadette Thompson

The TEAM Excellence Award is presented to a team of manufacturing associates or a Milliken plant that has made outstanding progress to adopt and implement the TEAM organizational health initiative.

Cushman Plant: Dustin Coats, Kevin Cox, Ann Garrett

Innovation Awards

The Breakthrough Innovation Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who demonstrated the innovation of a product, service or process that yielded significant business results.

Textile Special Research and Development Team: Tim Godfrey, Phil Knutson, Petr Valenta, Eric Wamsley

The Customer Centricity Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who engaged a customer to build insights and identify a new product or service that helped the customer achieve their objectives and yield a business result.

Ferrero Rocher Team: Sven De Vis, Veerle De Wolf, Toon Decaluwe, Jonas Messiaen, Ran Packo, Ruben Subira, Els van Isterdael, Yves Vileyn, Seppe Willems, Tamsin Wright

The Growth Catalyst Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who decisively activates and executes growth-oriented strategies more quickly and effectively than competitors.

Encapsys Acquisition Team: Mark Allen, Doug Callender, Jonathan Cote, Charles Crowell, Sanjeev Dey, Chandis Digby, Frank Fisher, Chauntel Graves, Robert Guest, Elaine Hare-Sturm, Jessica Hatchell, John Kellam, Robb Lanning, Robb Lovegrove, Gerry Murphy, Paul Pruitt, Randy Richeson, Scott Schwasnick, George Shira, Jim Stavrakas, Dominick Valenti, Nigel West

Sustainability Awards

The People Goals Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who contribute to Milliken’s 2025 People Goals by demonstrating a commitment to care for one another and the surrounding communities.

Kevin Henderson

The Planet Goals Award is presented to the associate or team who contributes to Milliken’s 2025 Planet Goals by positively impacting the company’s efforts to reduce its global footprint.

Pendleton Engineering Team: Paige Bensen, Kenneth Fincannon, Trey Funderburke

The Product Goals Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who contribute to Milliken’s 2025 Product Goals by positively impacting product sustainability.

Robert MacMeccan

The Value Creation Award is presented to the business unit that met financial goals and targets for the year.

One-Year: Chemical — Asia

One-Year: Chemical — Europe

One-Year: Coating Additives

One-Year: Commercial Flooring — EMEIA

One-Year: Commerical Flooring — Asia

One-Year: Engineered Performance Products

One-Year: Fine Chemicals

One-Year: Protective Fabrics

Multi-Year: Chemical — Asia

Multi-Year: Chemical — Europe

People Awards

The Leadership Award is presented to the associate or team of associates who consistently demonstrates leadership expectations and is viewed by others as a role model.

Jennifer Greene

The Production Hero Award is presented to the production associate who goes above and beyond in their role to support operational performance and models Milliken’s values as a production team member.

Chemical: Robert Wilson

Flooring: Ryan Carter

Healthcare: David Kope

Textile: Dewaine Washington

The Safety Champion Award is presented annually to the Milliken site, individual associate or team of associates who best represents the Milliken safety culture through their actions and results.

Richard Rodgers

The Roger Milliken Award is presented to the associate who has created lasting, changing and measurable differences within the company and has built a legacy of their own within the organization by creating lasting and measurable differences that have contributed to business success while being a role model of Milliken values as part of their performance.

Gary Newman

Jeff Price

Posted: February 3, 2022

Source: Milliken & Company