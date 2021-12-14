Neil Williams Joins Durst As UK & Ireland Business Development Manager For The Northern Region

LEATHERHEAD, United Kingdom — December 14, 2021 — Durst has appointed Neil Williams as UK & Ireland Business Development Manager for the Northern region. He is replacing industry veteran Richard Bates, who retires at the end of the year after almost a decade with Durst and 46 years in the printing industry.

Williams brings a wealth of experience from more than 30 years in the printing and packaging industries, working for companies such as Sericol, Fujifilm, Inca and more recently EFI. He will be working closely with local sales, service, supply and logistics teams as well as Durst Group headquarters staff at Brixen, Italy, and at its other major manufacturing location in Lienz, Austria.

Living in Northwest England, Williams’s responsibility covers the extensive Durst portfolio, as well Durst software, support service and other integration packages. He has already been visiting customers and has undergone extensive training at both manufacturing locations.

Peter Bray, managing director of Durst UK and Ireland, said: “Neil will be an integral part of our team that provides customers everything they need — from pixel to output — to be successful in the printing and packaging industry. With a wealth of experience in the packaging and print sectors, we are delighted to welcome him to the Durst family. At the same time, I want to put on record our sincere thanks for Richard’s significant contribution to the UK & Ireland business for almost a decade. We wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Williams said: “Durst is the recognized market leader and I look forward to introducing its broad product portfolio, software and support services to new clients, as well as continuing to build relationships with its impressive customer base. “I work on the ethos of giving full support to the customer. When that is done successfully, they come back again for a second, third or even more machines and services. Durst’s brand sells itself and I am looking forward to the opportunities ahead with a company that is constantly pushing the boundaries in terms of solutions.”

Posted December 14, 2021

Source: Durst