BERNINA Of America Welcomes New CEO Of Bernina Textile Group

AURORA, Ill. — November 18, 2021 — BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery, and quilting machines, is proud to announce that Kai Hillebrandt has been appointed CEO of BERNINA Textile Group. Hillebrandt will be in charge of leading BERNINA Textile Group’s 15 global companies including BERNINA International and BERNINA of America. Hillebrandt succeeds Claude Dreyer who held the position since 2008.

“We are delighted to welcome Kai to the BERNINA family,” said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. “Kai has a long history of bringing innovative ideas to the forefront. His leadership and proven ability to deftly navigate the peaks and valleys associated with today’s business landscape will serve BERNINA well. I look forward to working closely with him to bring continued success to the American market.”

Prior to joining BERNINA, Hillebrandt spent many years working in the consumer electronics industry. He has held senior executive roles at Philips, Samsung and, most recently, at Panasonic where he served as Managing Director and was responsible for Consumer Electronics and Appliances in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. As CEO of BERNINA Textile Group, Hillebrandt will focus on continued growth, innovation, sustainability and the quality, and durability of all BERNINA products.

“I am humbled and honored by the warm welcome from BERNINA employees and customers across the globe,” said Hillebrandt. “I look forward to leading a company that has always been synonymous with quality and innovation. I promise to work tirelessly to uphold the values that have been exemplified by five generations of owners and to continue the tradition of providing our loyal customers with the same high-quality, innovative products they have come to expect from BERNINA.”

Posted November 18, 2021

Source: BERNINA