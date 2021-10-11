Sattler® Outdura® Promotes Mariia Elizarova To Senior Designer

HUDSON, N.C — October 11, 2021 — Sattler Outdura, a division of The Sattler Group, Austria, announces the promotion of Mariia Elizarova to senior designer for all Outdura casual furniture and Sattler shade fabrics.

As part of the Sattler design team, led by design director, Cornelia Pongritz, Elizarova is responsible for designing the beautiful fabrics that Sattler Outdura offers for both their outdoor and shade collections. “Her relentless work and support for our Sattler and Outdura collections along with her stunning designs and inspirations reflect her passion to the industry and her commitment to our brand,” Ulrich Tombuelt, Sattler Outdura CEO said in a statement.

Elizarova is an artist and designer with a fondness for woven textiles, fashion, prints, patterns, and illustration. She received her bachelor´s degree in Applied Arts from Saint-Petersburg State University in Russia, along with her master´s degree in Textile Art and Design from the prestigious Aalto University School of Arts, Design and Architecture in Helsinki, Finland. Elizarova, living in Graz, Austria, has worked as a staff designer for Sattler and Sattler Outdura since 2015.

“I value the journey I am making with Sattler and the diverse experiences I am gaining along the way,” Elizarova commented. “I appreciate this wonderful opportunity to expand my contribution to the company and enhance the Sattler and Outdura lines with new ideas and design creations. It has been great to meet with our clients and retail partners during my recent trip to the Casual Market Chicago, to celebrate our mutual achievements of this challenging year and, of course, to set up exciting new goals!”

Posted October 11, 2021

Source: Sattler® Outdura®