Milliken & Company Introduces Shri Parikh As Healthcare Business President

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — October 20, 2021 — Following a thorough interview process, global manufacturer Milliken & Company is pleased to welcome Shri Parikh as president of Milliken’s Healthcare Business and executive vice president of Milliken & Company. Parikh joins Milliken after more than 27 years in the healthcare industry, bringing robust experience to this role. He will lead the domestic and international businesses focused on improving patient lives with innovative solutions and will serve on Milliken & Company’s senior leadership team as an executive vice president.

“Through our Healthcare Business, we create products that improve people’s lives,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “With his unique blend of technical and business experience, Shri Parikh is poised to lead our team in delivering tomorrow’s breakthroughs to the healthcare industry.”

Milliken formalized its commitment to the healthcare industry in 2019 after acquiring Andover Healthcare and widening its health portfolio. Alongside mainstay medical products like wound and burn dressings, Milliken’s healthcare range grew to include compression solutions, cohesive bandages and tapes that serve the animal care and sports medicine markets as well as the traditional medical fields.

“I am pleased to join the team at Milliken & Company — a highly purpose-driven organization,” shared Parikh. “I’ve seen first-hand the many challenges facing the healthcare industry, and I am excited to be a part of Milliken & Company’s ability to meet the moment through our products and innovation pursuits.”

Over the course of his career, Parikh has helmed growth, regulatory, strategy and sales functions at various organizations, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals, St. Jude Medical/Abbott, Stryker and Molnlycke Health Care. Most recently, he served as president of Sanuwave, a small public company based in Suwanee, Georgia, where he commercialized a unique, energy-based technology platform for chronic wounds and orthopedic indications. He later founded his own company supporting the use of this technology. Parikh holds an undergraduate degree in economics and medical ethics from Davidson College and postgraduate degrees from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Jacksonville University in Florida.

Posted October 20, 2021

Source: Milliken & Company