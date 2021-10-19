Davlyn Group Names Patricia Rauch CFO

SPRING CITY, Pa. — October 19, 2021 — Davlyn Group, a global leader in technical textiles, has announced that Patricia Rauch has joined the company as CFO. Rauch will lead Davlyn Group’s strategic financial planning efforts as the company continues to expand at a record pace.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Patricia to Davlyn Group. Her expertise and experience in finance and business operations across startups and Fortune 500 companies, coupled with her hands on approach, will be invaluable,” commented Mauricio Zavatti, Davlyn Group CEO.

Rauch’s experience spans multiple industries including manufacturing, distribution, and retail. She was most recently with Corporate Interiors Inc. where she was CFO. Prior to this, Rauch held various financial and operational leadership positions at midsized to large companies.

“I am excited to join Davlyn Group at a time when the company is ramping up its investments to become a global, best-in-class manufacturer,” Rauch commented. “I look forward to working with the executive team to execute the company’s strategic vision and enhance value for our shareholders.”

Rauch holds a BBA in Accounting and an MBA, both from Pace University.

Source: Davlyn Group