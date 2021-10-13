Chargeurs Appoints Gianluca Tanzi As CEO Of Both Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies And Chargeurs Luxury Materials

PARIS — October 13, 2021 — The Chargeurs Group, the global leader in temporary surface protection, garment interlinings, technical textiles and Nativa™ brand Merino wool, today announced that it has appointed Gianluca Tanzi as CEO of Chargeurs’ textiles division, comprising Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies and Chargeurs Luxury Materials. Tanzi brings more than two decades of global operations, manufacturing and supply chain experience spanning fashion, textiles, eyewear, footwear and accessories from his time at Luxottica, United Colors of Benetton, Geox and other companies. The appointment is effective October 11, 2021, and Tanzi will report to Chargeurs Chairman and CEO Michaël Fribourg and Chargeurs Director of Group Performance Gustave Gauquelin.

“As we continue to prioritize digitalization, efficiency and sustainability, we’re extremely pleased to welcome Gianluca Tanzi to Chargeurs Group. Mr. Tanzi will confirm the CFT-PCC leadership and cutting-edge market advantage in green interlining solutions and performance material technologies and will accelerate the commercial synergies between our inner component business and our Nativa™ wool business,” said Michaël Fribourg, Chairman and CEO of Chargeurs. “We’re confident that his vast international leadership experience and deep operational and supply chain expertise across textiles and fashion will enable us to further build on our recent momentum and success. We also extend our deep thanks to Audrey Petit, who has served so successfully as interim CEO of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies since January 1, 2021.”

The company stated that Audrey Petit will fully resume her duties as Group Chief Strategy and Diversification Officer and that Federico Paullier will remain in his role as Managing Director of Chargeurs Luxury Materials.

“Chargeurs has been a highly respected industry leader for more than 140 years and I’m thrilled to join the company at this crucial moment, when we see such a significant opportunity to expand our textiles business globally,” said Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies and Chargeurs Luxury Materials. “I look forward to working with both the Chargeurs*PCC and Luxury Materials teams to take the business to new levels of growth and to continue to build a more sustainable fashion industry through pioneering technologies.”

Tanzi is a highly experienced global executive who has designed and executed successful retail, wholesale and e-commerce strategies for textile, fashion and accessories companies in Europe and the US. He previously served as Chief Operations Officer and member of the board of directors of Brooks Brothers, where he achieved significant cost reductions, incorporated new technical innovations from Italy and managed the company’s Made to Measure division. He served concurrently as CEO of Southwick, an American tailored clothing brand under the Brooks Brothers umbrella. Tanzi has also served as COO of Italian shoe and clothing brand Geox, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Luxottica Group and EVP of Supply Chain for United Colors of Benetton. Early in his career, he spent 14 years in general management roles in some of the top textile mills in Italy. Tanzi holds a degree in Electronic Engineering and Management from the Polytechnic University of Milan.

Posted October 13, 2021

Source: The Chargeurs Group