Durst Appoints Simon Cosh As UK & Ireland Label Business Development Manager

LEATHERHEAD, Surrey, UK — September 1, 2021 — Simon Cosh, an inkjet specialist with more than 30 years’ experience in the print and graphic communications industry, has been appointed UK and Ireland Label Business Development Manager by Durst, manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies.

Starting today, Simon will be working closely with the local sales, service, supply and logistics teams as well as Durst Group headquarters staff based in Brixen, Italy. His responsibility covers the Durst RSC Tau UV inkjet single-pass press portfolio, as well Durst Workflow Label software and other integration packages. The RSC E and RSC are for short and medium runs, and the RSCi for medium and long runs.

Peter Bray, Managing Director of Durst UK and Ireland, said: “Simon joins the Durst family at an important time as we continue to push forward our market-leading RSC Tau systems, service and software. His expertise in the inkjet sector will be a valuable asset as we continue to lead innovation within labels, a market we joined little more than 10 years ago but have now firmly established our presence. All our customers can count on Durst’s continuous development of RSC technology.”

Simon has wide-ranging experience across flexo, litho, digital and letter-press printing technologies where he enhanced his knowledge in recent roles at Edale and Dantex from where Simon joins Durst.

“My background in flexo and other processes has given me a greater understanding of how they all link in, and particularly the huge advantages that digital can bring as markets continue to evolve,” said Simon. “I am massively excited and really looking forward to the challenge. Not only is Durst recognized right across the market as an innovator and market leader, it is a company that is extremely well respected within the industry and constantly pushing the boundaries in terms of solutions. The new features and products in the RSC Tau range will further enhance its reputation.”

Simon is married with two grown-up children and lives at Sale, near Manchester. Outside of family and work, his interests are sport – particularly rugby and golf – and he has two dogs.

Posted September 1, 2021

Source: DURST