Textile Products Distributor, The John Howard Company, Announces The Retirement Of Jeff “Putt” Mills

CHINO, CA — August 11, 2021 — The John Howard Company, Inc., a distributor of textiles products for over 50 years in Chino, CA, has announced the retirement of Jeff “Putt” Mills effective September 1, 2021. Jeff started his career with JHC in 1993 and served the company as a outside territorial sales representative for 28 years. He has seen many changes in the industry, including the mass exit from customers to off-shore manufacturing and the challenges to replace the loss of business. He leaves knowing his customers will be well taken care of by Trevor Steinke, who worked his way through the warehouse to inside/internet sales. Jeff said it’s time to hand over the reigns to the younger generation and looks forward to spending time with his wife, Pam, and traveling the United States in their motorhome.

Posted August 11, 2021

Source: The John Howard Company, Inc.