Sattler® Outdura® Announces Addition Of Chris Caldwell As Product Manager

HUDSON, N.C. — August 30, 2021 — Sattler Outdura, a division of The Sattler Group, Austria, announces the addition of Chris Caldwell as product manager for Outdura casual furniture and Sattler shade fabrics reporting directly to Uli Tombuelt, Sattler Outdura USA CEO and director of sales casual furniture division.

In his new role Caldwell will be responsible for the development, analysis and management of all furniture and shade fabrics as well as working closely with sales and business development to enhance Outdura’s image and create long-term value to the organization.

Caldwell comes to Sattler Outdura with a strong management background in production, product development and sourcing, as well as new business development. “We’re looking to Chris to add his experience to our growing business that will take us to the next level in sales, delivery and overall service,” Tombuelt stated.

Excited about the opportunity Caldwell states, “being from this area, Sattler Outdura has a great reputation as a trusted company in the community and while I’m looking forward to the challenge of this position, I’m eager to learn more about the industry and to see our progress.”

Sattler AG, headquartered in Graz Austria, is a fifth generation, family-owned company with 145 years of history in the solution-dyed acrylic fabric market. They specialize in manufacturing and marketing fabrics for awning, marine, transportation and industrial applications throughout the world. Outdura is headquartered in Hudson, N.C. with manufacturing, sales & marketing, corporate services, and distribution / logistics all based in Hudson.

Posted August 30, 2021

Source: Sattler AG