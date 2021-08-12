Paul M. Nowak Named Sales Manager At Orion Engineered Carbons

HOUSTON — August 12, 2021 — Paul M. Nowak has joined Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. as sales manager. He is responsible for leading OEC Specialty Carbon Black sales in the northeast, developing and implementing new regional sales strategies and leading selected global key accounts.

Prior to joining Orion Nowak was senior global product manager at Lanxess Corporation, Perth Amboy, N.J. Previously, he was an industrial segment manager at Sumitomo-Bakelite Durez, Novi, Mich.

Nowak brings to Orion more than 30 years of experience in urethanes, epoxies, phenolics, organic and inorganic pigments, and other chemistries. His market experience includes coatings, adhesives, elastomers, polymers and inks.

A member of the American Coatings Association and American Marketing Association, Nowak earned an MBA at the University of Massachusetts Isenberg School of Management. He has a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.