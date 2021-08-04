Linen King, A Provider Of Healthcare Laundry Services, Appoints Chris Corcoran New Chief Executive Officer

TULSA, Okla. — August 4, 2021 — Linen King, a provider of healthcare laundry services in the south and central United States, recently announced changes to its senior leadership team.

Chris Corcoran, current Chief Operating Officer for Linen King, will succeed Leonard McCullough as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Leonard will remain with the Company in the role of Executive in Residence, providing continued support to the senior leadership team and the Board of Directors.

“Having served as a founding partner and CEO of Linen King for 22 years, I feel this is the right time for me to transition leadership as CEO to Chris and assume an executive advisory role at the Company. It has been an honor and privilege to help build Linen King into the regional leader it is today. I am proud of our employees and grateful to the entire team for turning an unprecedented and challenging year into one of record growth. We are excited to promote Chris to the CEO position and I am confident that he will lead Linen King into its next phase of expansion,” said Leonard McCullough, Linen King Executive in Residence.

Chris Corcoran, Linen King CEO, stated “I am eager to serve Linen King as CEO and continue building on the foundation that Leonard and his father, LK McCullough, have established. They created a culture of excellence for customer service and operating standards, and I look forward to honoring those values as we continue to grow. I welcome working with Leonard as our Executive in Residence and benefitting from his experience as an industry veteran.”

Chris Corcoran has more than 30 years’ of operational and executive managerial experience in the healthcare laundry business, most recently serving as Linen King’s COO since January 2021. Prior to Linen King, Chris served as a Division Vice President for a large, multi-regional healthcare laundry group, establishing a track record for maximizing performance across multiple facility locations.

Leonard McCullough founded Linen King with his father, LK McCullough, in 1999 and has served the Company over 22 years. Under his leadership, Linen King went from 20 employees to more than 700 employees and from 1 location processing 2 million pounds to 7 locations processing over 100 million pounds of healthcare linen.

Source: Linen King