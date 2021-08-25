Kodak Senior Scientist Mridula Nair Recognized In Forbes 50 Over 50: Vision List

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — August 25, 2021 — Kodak Research Fellow and Senior Scientist Mridula Nair, Ph.D. was named to the first-ever Forbes 50 Over 50: Vision List, which highlights the exceptional women who are shaping the future of science, technology and art. Dr. Nair is a distinguished inventor with 136 U.S. patents, a majority of which were earned after age 50.

“The visionaries on the list are leaving a lasting imprint on society and culture with their unique scientific and artistic visions,” said Maggie McGrath, Editor, ForbesWomen. “Through their dynamic ideas, they are proving that there is no deadline for success—or for the most creative and fulfilling years of your life.”

Since starting at Kodak in 1980, Dr. Nair’s work across chemical synthesis, formulation science, dispersion and coating technologies, manufacturing and commercialization have sparked several key business concepts, spanning traditional photographic systems, life sciences, printing and smart materials for textiles.

“It is by being a fearless idealist and creative problem solver that I have been able to innovate across businesses and generate a portfolio of patents for Kodak,” said Dr. Nair. “I could not have accomplished this without bold, innovative thinking and having a high-performing team to propel our ideas forward.”

Recently Dr. Nair’s work has focused on light management, as she has invented a disruptive engineered microparticle technology to create smart opacifying textile coatings including Kodak’s proprietary KODALUX Fabric Coating.

Dr. Nair has previously been honored with Kodak’s Century Inventors Award and was recently featured in the Rochester Museum and Science Center’s “Changemakers” exhibit, which highlighted Rochester women throughout history who changed the world. In 2020, she was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras for her work in the field of applied materials.

