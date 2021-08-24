Kim Bredahl Joins Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises As Senior Vice President, B&W Renewable

AKRON, Ohio — August 24, 2021 — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (B&W) announced today that Kim Bredahl will join the company as senior vice president, B&W Renewable, effective September 1, 2021. Establishing this key leadership role further strengthens the company’s commitment to the continued growth of its renewable energy business as customers seek efficient and environmentally sustainable power generation that supports a circular economy, including B&W’s industry-leading waste-to-energy and biomass-to-energy technologies, and products for the pulp and paper industry.

“Kim has extensive global experience and insight in the waste-to-energy sector, and a strong track record in international project development,” said Kenneth Young, B&W chairman and CEO. “We’re pleased to have him on our team as the demand for our technology solutions continues to increase and as we execute our long-term plans to grow this important segment of our business.”

Bredahl has more than 30 years of experience in engineering, project management, sales, and marketing in the energy industry. Since 2019, Bredahl has served as director and authorized officer, Sales, Public Relations and Marketing, for Steinmüller Babcock Environment, a global provider of waste-to-energy and power plant technology solutions. He also has served in multiple leadership and project management positions within the waste-to-energy sector, including managing director and sales director. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a degree in Business Administration from Copenhagen University.

Posted August 24, 2021

Source: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.