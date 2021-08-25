Green Theme Technologies Promotes David Andreas To CEO

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — AUGUST 19, 2021 — Green Theme Technologies Inc., an innovator of textile finishing, announced the appointment of David Andreas to CEO from his former role as President and COO, succeeding Dr. Gary Selwyn, effective August 11.

Andreas takes leadership of GTT at an opportune time in the company’s growth trajectory as commercialization of the EMPEL® technology platform brings the company’s products to new licensees.

“It’s an exciting time for GTT,” Andreas said. “This is a fantastic time for our technology which couples superior performance with our PFC free chemistry. We have seen a resurgence of interest in our Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish over the last several months and the market will see GTT signing new licensees as well as new brand customers in apparel and other markets. We have added new talent to the GTT team and we are poised to successfully handle the increased volume of business. ”

“We were thrilled to bring David on board in 2019 as president and COO, and he has proven invaluable in our efforts to identify strategic partners and establish key go-to-market relationships around the globe,” said Zach Jonasson, an early investor in GTT and managing partner at Phoenix Venture Partners. “David’s extensive leadership, deep industry knowledge, and solid track record as a top executive will propel GTT into this next phase of growth.”

GTT launched the EMPEL platform in 2018 and began with the goal of eliminating toxic PFCs. In addition to being highly sustainable, EMPEL treatment ranks among the highest water repellency and longest lasting protection available.

Posted August 25, 2021

Source: