Diggs Inc. Welcomes Melisa Goldie To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK — August 24, 2021 — Diggs Inc. (Diggs), creator of the Revol dog crate, announced today the addition of Melisa Goldie to its Board of Directors. Goldie boasts over two decades of excellence in the marketing field and served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Calvin Klein and YETI during key hyper growth stages at both companies. She will work alongside current Directors Zel Crampton (Diggs co-founder and CEO), Chris Reynolds (venn growth partners), Issac Langleben (Diggs co-founder) and William Gross (early investor, Diggs). Goldie will leverage her past experience as CMO at YETI to guide Diggs in growing its lifestyle durables brand, providing the team with her valuable insight and input across strategic planning, brand positioning and marketing campaign execution.

The Director news comes on the heels of Diggs’ latest funding round announcement (June 2021), which saw a $13 million Series A investment led by venn growth partners and backed by Strand Equity.

“The creative talent Melisa Goldie brings to Diggs perfectly balances our current roster of Directors,” said Zel Crampton, CEO/founder of Diggs. “Melisa is one the most successful product marketers of her time and we are grateful to have her eyes on our topline marketing strategy and supporting initiatives”.

In addition to her position at Diggs, Goldie currently acts as the Chief Brand Officer & Founder of Goldie Collective, an innovative brand and marketing company advising brands in the apparel, retail and consumer products industry. Goldie earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts at Pratt Institute.

“I am excited to join Diggs’ Board of Directors and work alongside its remarkable leadership team to introduce a fresh category of premium pet products to the market,” said Goldie. “I see a lot of similarities between Diggs and other brands I have worked with, including YETI. The potential for growth through strategic marketing to achieve category domination is prevalent, and I am proud to support Diggs on its mission”.

Posted August 25, 2021

Source: Diggs Inc.