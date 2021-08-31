Cone Denim Welcomes Amie Borges To Lead Sales Strategy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — August 25, 2021 — Cone Denim® is excited to welcome Amie Borges to the Cone Denim family as senior vice president, Commercial Strategy. Borges will lead the global sales team and work closely with the product, operations and manufacturing teams to drive key strategic objectives that bring value to Cone’s customers across its global platform.

“We are thrilled to have Amie join Cone Denim,” said Steve Maggard, president, Cone Denim. “Amie is no stranger to the denim industry with more than 15 years of senior sales leadership with apparel brands. Her success in leading world class teams and driving global growth in both retail and e- commerce environments will bring great insight and strength to the Cone Denim team and expand our approach to the market.”

Prior to joining Cone Denim, Amie served in a number of leadership roles across luxury apparel brands, most recently as vice president sales – North America and Asia with 7 for all Mankind. Throughout Amie’s diverse roles, she has successfully led brand transformations and revenue growth, while overseeing all aspects of product life cycles across North America, South America and Asia.

Amie is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Merchandising Management, Magna Cum Laude.

Maggard continued: “Amie’s enthusiasm and fresh perspective will further energize the team and the momentum we are gaining with new sustainable denim innovations across both our manufacturing operations and product design offerings. Amie is based out of Cone’s New York office and will begin connecting with customers over the coming weeks.”

Posted August 31, 2021

Source: Elevate Textiles