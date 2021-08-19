Coloreel Appoints Torbjörn Bäck New CEO

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden — August 19, 2021 — In alignment with Coloreels extensive and international growth strategies a new CEO has been appointed, Torbjörn Bäck. With previous experience from various senior positions at companies such as Camfil, Nederman and IBM. Torbjörn will steer Coloreel and its unique patented technology for digital dyeing of textile thread on-demand into a prosperous growth journey.

The Board of Directors of Coloreel has appointed Torbjörn Bäck as CEO starting Aug 9, 2021. He will succeed Mattias Nordin who will transition to a new roles within Coloreel as Senior Vice President Business Development. “We like to take the opportunity to thank Mattias for his great contribution during his four years as CEO” says Anders Persson, Chariman of the Board.

Torbjörn Bäck most recently came from the role as President of Camfil Northern Europe, an international manufacturing group with world leading technology. Prior to this, Torbjörn was Senior Vice Persident for Nederman in Asia Pasific. From his previous career, Torbjörn has a long industrial experience from sales and marketing, product management including hands on leadership experience for how to create growth for products and innovative companies.

“After a thorough search process, we are pleased that Torbjörn has agreed to join Coloreel. Torbjörn is a highly experienced and trusted senior leader with strong international experience. The Board and I are convinced that Torbjörn is the right person to lead Coloreel to the next level of our scale up and international expansion” Anders adds.

Torbjörn, who has already started his Coloreel journey comments:

“I am very exited to join Coloreel. Our strong offering for high-quality digital dyeing of textile thread on-demand will fundamentally change the textile and embroidery industry. I look forward to work with the entire organization and our partners to execute on the strategy and to grow Coloreel. The fact that our products enables sustainable and stunning fashion and apparel details makes me proud and exited about the journey ahead.”

