Borealis Appoints Thomas Reutter As Vice President Product Asset Management And Supply Chain

VIENNA, Austria — August 5, 2021 — Borealis announces the appointment of Thomas Reutter as Vice President Product Asset Management and Supply Chain, effective 1 August 2021.

Thomas Reutter joins Borealis from Dow and brings extensive product asset management and supply chain experience. Since joining Dow in 2008, he has held various positions with increasing responsibilities in product management, supply chain management and sales in the Netherlands, Mexico and Switzerland. Most recently he has served as Senior Product Director for Linear Low Density Polyethylene, based in Switzerland.

Thomas Reutter holds a Master’s in Business Administration degree from the Martin-Luther University Halle, Germany, with a specialisation in Controlling and Supply Chain. Thomas is a German national and currently lives with his partner and two children in Switzerland.

“We warmly welcome Thomas Reutter to the Borealis Polyolefin Business”, comments Borealis EVP Lucrèce Foufopoulos. “Thomas is a business savvy, experienced product asset leader, with exposure to different cultures & ways of working throughout his career. We look forward to bringing his skills and strong performance orientation to the Polyolefins business and Borealis group.”

Posted August 5, 2021

Source: Borealis