Archroma Announces CFO Succession

REINACH, Switzerland — August 18, 2021 — Archroma, today announced that it has appointed Thomas Bucher as its new CFO effective October 1, 2021, replacing Roland Waibel who will retire.

Thomas Bucher has a long career in finance, having held CFO roles with leading industrial and services companies as well as senior Finance roles in the chemical sector. He joins Archroma from Alpiq Holding AG, where he has been Group CFO and a Member of the Executive Management Board since 2015. Prior to Alpiq, Thomas Bucher was Group CFO at Gategroup for six years, where he supported the company’s listing and subsequent strategic repositioning, and before that he held a number of senior Finance roles at Ciba Specialty Chemicals over more than 12 years.

CEO Heike van de Kerkhof commented: “We are very happy to have Thomas Bucher join us, and add his financial expertise to support our agenda towards confirming Archroma as an undisputed leader in innovative and sustainable specialty chemicals, supported by solid and profitable growth.

“I want to thank Roland Waibel for his many contributions since the beginning of Archroma in 2013. He has played an important role helping the company deliver on our growth whilst building a strong finance expert team and expertise at Archroma,” she added.

“I am very excited to join Archroma and a team who has shown amazing agility and market relevance in the recent years,” Bucher said, “transforming itself to operate ever more efficiently, profitably and sustainably.”

Posted August 25, 2021

Source: Archroma