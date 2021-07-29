Orion Engineered Carbons Taps Carlos Hernandez To Manage Technical Service Applications Laboratory In New Jersey

HOUSTON, Texas — July 29, 2021 — Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., has tasked Carlos Hernandez, Senior Technical Marketing Manager, with an expanded role. He takes on management responsibility for Orion’s technical service applications laboratory in New Jersey.

Opened in 2020 and built with state-of the-art equipment, the laboratory is currently conducting coatings and inks application projects to optimize raw material use, increase revenue and improve profitability for both Orion and industry partners.

“We know black and we’re applying our special expertise in color and jetness to determine the best outcomes for our customers and the industry,” said Mr. Hernandez. “For example, we are continually pushing the envelope in automotive coatings to reach cutting-edge high jetness levels for the automotive coatings market.” He added the technical service laboratory enables customers to accelerate their own research and development in formulations containing carbon black.

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons