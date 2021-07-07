Moira Murray Joins Textile Division At Milliken & Company 

SPARTANBURG, SC — July 7, 2021 — Milliken & Company is pleased to announce that Moira Murray has been hired as the residential sales and market director for the specialty interiors business within the Textile Division. Joining the company from UltraFabrics, Murray will be working closely across departments to assist in accelerating the Specialty Interiors business’s position in the residential marketplace.

“As an organization, we are committed to growing our residential business and having Moira join our team is an exciting step in that journey. Her customer-focused philosophy and vast product exposure brings a unique skill set to our team and her experience in the residential and commercial industries is invaluable,” said Benji Bagwell, vice president of Specialty Interiors.

With more than 15 years of sales experience across the architectural and design, furniture and fabrics verticals, Murray brings intimate knowledge and understanding of the challenges facing industry decision makers.

Murray received her B.S. in Finance from the University of South Carolina and started her career at Milliken more than 35 years ago.

Posted July 7, 2021

Source: Milliken & Company