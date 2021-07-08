Hudson-Sharp Welcomes Jason Beauleau As New Regional Sales Executive

GREEN BAY, Wis. — July 8, 2021 — Bag-converting equipment manufacturer Hudson-Sharp—part of Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC) and Barry-Wehmiller’s converting equipment platform—is pleased to announce that Jason Beauleau has joined the company as Regional Sales Executive.

In his new role, Beauleau will be responsible for the Midwest region, as well as for serving multiple key customers. He will be replacing longtime Sales Executive John Krebsbach after he retires on Oct. 1, 2021. Beauleau has more than 25 years of experience in the packaging and printing industry, including 20-plus years with PCMC.

“Jason has a proven background in creating and maintaining exceptional customer relationships that are built on trust and performance,” said Scott Romenesko, Regional Sales Director for Hudson-Sharp. “We believe his knowledge of our customer base and experience in the marketplace will be tremendous assets for our team.”

Source: Hudson-Sharp