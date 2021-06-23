Wolfram Krenn Appointed Borealis Executive Vice President Base Chemicals & Operations

VIENNA, Austria — June 23, 2021— The Supervisory Board of Borealis appointed Wolfram Krenn as Executive Vice President Base Chemicals & Operations and member of the Borealis Executive Board, effective 1 July 2021. He succeeds Martijn van Koten, who was appointed OMV Executive Board member responsible for the Refining division.

Wolfram Krenn looks back at a long-standing career at OMV. He joined the company in 1998 as process engineer, then moved to production and operations, joining OMV Petrom in 2014 as lead for the Petrobrazi Refinery, Romania. In 2018 Wolfram Krenn was appointed Senior Vice President Site Management Schwechat, Austria, before taking over his current role role of Senior Vice President for Refining Assets in 2019.

Wolfram Krenn holds a Master degree in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Graz, Austria. He is Austrian citizen, married and father of two children.

“I am delighted to welcome Wolfram Krenn to the Borealis Executive Board. His vast experience in operations coupled with his outstanding leadership capabilities make him the perfect candidate for the position of Executive Vice President Base Chemicals & Operations,” comments Borealis CEO Thomas Gangl. “Wolfram’s passion for operational excellence and his drive for change will make him an invaluable member of Borealis. I wish him continued success in his new role.”

“At the same time, we would like to thank Martijn van Koten for his outstanding contribution to the success of Borealis Operations and Base Chemicals Business.”

