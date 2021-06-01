Joey Smith Joins MMI Team As Director Of Business Development

Smith is a senior-level professional with extensive knowledge of and experience in the textile industry. He was an employee of Highland Industries for the past 16 years in sales, business development and procurement roles. His skills and certifications include global procurement, sales/development management, inventory management, strategic planning, public speaking, and more.

Smith is a graduate of North Carolina State University where he earned his bachelor’s in Textile Business and Apparel Management. He also has earned a certificate of Executive Negotiation from The Warton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

Smith is currently Vice Chairman for USIFI, a division of IFAI, and will continue that role.

Posted June 1, 2021

Source: MMI Textiles