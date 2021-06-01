Daniel Rüfenacht Appointed CEO Of Bluesign Technologies, A Member Of The SGS Group

GENEVA — June 1, 2021 — SGS — a global inspection, verification, testing and certification company — has announced the appointment of Daniel Rüfenacht as new CEO of bluesign technologies ag, a member of the SGS Group.

The appointment, which takes effect from June 1, 2021, follows a significant new role for current CEO, Jill Dumain as Global Vice-President for Sustainability Solutions at SGS.

Bluesign Technologies, based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, works with the textile value chain, around the world, to eliminate harmful substances within the manufacturing process. Since it was founded in 2000, Bluesign has become the leading sustainability solutions provider for environmentally friendly, safe and resource-efficient textile production with a global system partner network of chemical suppliers, manufacturers and brands.

With a background in business management and communications, Rüfenacht began his career with the Swiss government, identifying new market opportunities for sustainable trade from developing countries, and overseeing the development of the first sustainable label in Switzerland for the textile industry.

Rüfenacht then spent 10 years as executive director at a well-known textile company, transforming it from a traditional clothing company into a widely recognized, sustainable brand.

Joining SGS in 2008 as vice president Corporate Sustainability, Rüfenacht was promoted to Group Vice President, Corporate Communications and Sustainability in 2017. In this role he had responsibility for sustainability management systems, the global sustainability programs, brand and communications, achieving significant change and improvement in these areas.

Charles Ly Wa Hoi, Executive Vice President Connectivity & Products at SGS, said: “Daniel’s extensive experience in sustainability will undoubtedly drive the company forward and lead the way in ensuring excellence in sustainable textile manufacturing.

“Bluesign is about finding solutions to both today’s and tomorrow’s social and environmental challenges and we are confident that Daniel’s ambition and commitment to sustainability will continue to bring about the changes needed to reduce the environmental impact of textiles.”

Daniel Rüfenacht said: “As someone who has dedicated his career to the pursuit of sustainable practice aiming for zero impact in the industry, I feel very privileged to be embarking on this new role. I look forward with my team to galvanize suppliers, manufacturers and brands to reduce the overall footprint of the textile industry and enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.”

Posted June 1, 2021

Source: SGS