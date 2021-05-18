AMETEK Surface Vision Appoints Mike Hevey New Global Business Manager To Ensure Growth Matches Customer Demands

HAYWARD, Calif. — May 18, 2021 — AMETEK Surface Vision, the leading provider of online surface inspection solutions, has appointed Mike Hevey as its new divisional vice president/global business manager.

His responsibilities include advancing the business by ensuring AMETEK Surface Vision continues to grow and helps customers meet their increased quality demands.

Hevey is confident customers will see seamless continuity in their relationship with the company as he takes over the role and aims to provide clients with easy access to the leadership team, company expertise, and innovative product solutions.

“I want to further improve the customer and supplier experience of working with AMETEK Surface Vision,” Hevey said. “New product offerings is an area of real focus — we have some new and exciting technologies at the early stages of production, and it is important that we work hard to make these developments a success.”

He added: “AMETEK Surface Vision has a highly skilled and talented team, and I want every employee to feel part of something that is bigger than themselves. I also want them to enjoy the challenges we face, to push boundaries, and have the self-confidence to deliver change.”

Most recently the Divisional Vice President of Engineering and Product Management for AMETEK Surface Vision, Hevey has a wealth of global business experience across a variety of industries. He has held roles at SEASPAN Shipyards in Vancouver, Canada, AMETEK LAND in the U.K., and Air Products, with positions in Europe, Russia, and Asia.

Hevey graduated from The University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology in the U.K. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He also has an MBA in Engineering and Industrial Management from The University of Loughborough, U.K.

“I’ve had the privilege of working in some great companies, and with incredible people, all of whom I owe a great debt,” Hevey said. “It’s these experiences, working and living around the world, that I hope bring the perspective needed to help deliver further success at AMETEK Surface Vision.”

Mike will report directly to Justin Smith, Division Vice President and Business Unit Manager of AMETEK Process Measurement & Inspection, which encompasses AMETEK Surface Vision and AMETEK Land.

“I’m delighted to welcome Mike to this role and wish him every success,” Smith said. “I’m confident he is perfectly positioned to make AMETEK Surface Vision the recognized number one provider of automated visual inspection systems, and to ensure that we deliver the strategic partnership that our customers need to meet their most demanding quality challenges.”

Posted May 18, 2021

Source: AMETEK Surface Vision (formerly Cognex Surface Inspection Systems Division)