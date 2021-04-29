Gaston College Appoints Don Rusch As New Director Of Textile Technology Center 

DALLAS, NC — April 29, 2021 — Don Rusch has been appointed as the new Director of the Textile Technology Center (TTC) at Gaston College.

Rusch will be directing, managing, supervising and coordinating the programs and activities of the TTC. He is a seasoned industry leader with over 25 years of experience in textile plant operation.

“I am truly excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve Gaston College and Textile Technology Center. In my new leadership role, I look forward to working with industry partner’s and clients as we continue to focus on key areas of growth and innovation for the state and region,” said Rusch.

Rusch will oversee all day-to-day aspects of the TTC and will be working with the new Manufacturing and Textile Innovation Network (MTIN), a ground-breaking network that partners Catawba Valley Community College’s Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) with Gaston College’s Textile Technology Center. He will oversee 25 employees at the Textile Technology Center.

“The TTC is an exciting and unique place to experience the cutting edge and innovative evolution occurring in today’s Textile Industry,” said Rusch. “I look forward to the challenge of preserving our excellent reputation as a pro-customer oriented and state-of-the-art facility. We have a future pipeline of projects coming our way.”

A graduate of the North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles, Rusch has a vast array of experience from Fiber Science, Process & Product Development, Technical Services and Operational Management with companies such as Eastman-Kodak, Springs Industries and Beal Manufacturing. He has also worked extensively in the Product Development Labs at the TTC.

“I could not be happier with the selection of Don Rusch as the new Director of the Textile Technology Center (TTC),” said Sam Buff, Vice President and General Manager of the MTIN. “He has a wealth of industry experience required for this job. Don led the TTC’s Product Development Labs for 3 years, where it enjoyed a significant expansion of capabilities, staffing and sales. The TTC is in great hands.”

Posted April 29, 2021

Source: The Textile Technology Center at Gaston College