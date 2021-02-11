Twine Announces The Appointment Of Alon Bar-Shany As Active Chairman Of The Board

PETAH TIKVA, Israel — February 11, 2021 — Twine Solutions today announced that it has appointed Mr. Alon Bar-Shany as Active Chairman of the Board.

Alon was the General Manager of HP-Indigo for last 16 years. HP-Indigo is known as a pioneer of digital printing technology and during his tenure as CEO, HP Indigo has maintained a global market leadership in the digital printing sector through continued innovation and customer focus, resulting in unprecedented customer growth.

Prior to the General Manager role Alon served as indigo’s CFO and since joining in 1995 was involved in a 10X growth of the company.

Alon Bar-Shany says “Twine has all the ingredients to become another Indigo in the textile industry based on a unique technology and the rapidly changing industry needs and potential for digital disruption. I am especially excited at the ability to help the company scale by helping its customers to grow and at the sustainability impact Twine brings to the market.”

Alon Moshe, Twine CEO and Co-Founder says “I am pleased and honored to welcome Alon to our Board of Directors and Chairman. There are incredible similarities to the digital printing industry transformation and with Alon’s insights of more than 30 years across so many disciplines, he will help propel Twine forward.

The pandemic has only fueled and accelerated the market’s needs towards the “sell then manufacture” paradigm enabled through Twine; Speed and sustainability are pertinent keys, and we intend to keep delivering on the promise of our revolutionary technology.”

Twine was established in 2015 by twin brothers, Alon and Erez Moshe, both veterans in the digital print industry, and is headquartered in Israel.

Twine’s technology is the first of its kind, by digitally dyeing raw or off-the-shelf white polyester thread in any color and length needed, for immediate use in sewing, knitting or embroidery. Twine’s process is sustainable with its waterless process, while reducing huge amounts of thread waste.

Source: Twine