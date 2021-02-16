National Cotton Council 2021 State Unit Officers Named

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — February 10, 2021 — National Cotton Council state unit officers for 2021 were elected at the industry-wide organization’s 2021 virtual annual meeting.

Chairmen, vice-chairmen and secretaries, respectively, of the state units are: ALABAMA – Nick McMichen, producer, Centre; Ernest Osuna, ginner, Hazel Green; and Jeff Thompson, cooperative, Prattville; ARIZONA – Dan Thelander, producer, Maricopa; Bill Brackett, ginner, and K.C. Gingg, producer, both of Buckeye; ARKANSAS – Nathan Reed, producer, Marianna; Neill Sloan, warehouser, Portland; and Matt Hyneman, producer, Jonesboro; CALIFORNIA – Bryan Bone, producer, and Joseph Cain, warehouser, both of Bakersfield; Charles Meyer, III, producer, Stratford; FLORIDA – B.E. “Sonny” Davis, Jr., ginner, Cottondale; Nick Marshall, producer, Baker; and Buster Kimble, ginner, Marianna; GEORGIA – Chad Mathis, producer, Arlington; Jimmy Webb, cooperative, Leary; and Duane Bargeron, ginner, Sylvania; KANSAS –Thomas Lahey, producer, Moscow; Stuart Briggeman, producer, Pratt; and Gary Feist, ginner, Anthony; LOUISIANA – Jason Condrey, producer, Lake Providence; Heath Herring, producer, St. Joseph; and Russell Ratcliff, III, producer, St. Joseph; MISSISSIPPI – David Cochran, Jr., ginner, Greenville; Henry N. Reichle, Jr., cooperative, and Dwayne Coward, warehouser, both of Greenwood; MISSOURI/ILLINOIS –Riley James, ginner, New Madrid, Mo.; Chris Porter, producer, Essex, Mo.; and Stephen Harris, ginner, Senath, Mo.; NEW MEXICO – Alberto Pando, ginner, Mesquite; Dean Calvani, producer, Carlsbad; and Alisa Ogden, producer, Loving; NORTH CAROLINA – Brad Warren, producer, Faison; Rob Fleming, Jr., producer, Zebulon; and Tommy Flythe, Jr., producer, Seaboard; OKLAHOMA – Jantz Bain, ginner, and Mark Nichols, producer, both of Altus; and Jeannie Hileman, ginner, Hobart; SOUTH CAROLINA – Drake Perrow, ginner, Cameron; Thomas McMeekin, merchant, Spartanburg; and William Bowen, Jr., manufacturer, Inman; TENNESSEE/KENTUCKY – Bradley Williams, ginner, Burlison, Tenn.; John Lindamood, producer, Tiptonville, Tenn.; and Mark Korn, producer, Dyersburg, Tenn.; TEXAS – Barry Street, ginner, Kress; David Wyatt, ginner, Woodsboro; and Elmer Braden, Jr., producer, Coyanosa; VIRGINIA – Steele Byrum, producer, Zuni; Clay Lowe, producer, Wakefield; and Bruce Alphin, ginner, Windsor.

Posted February 16, 2021

Source: National Cotton Council