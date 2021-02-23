Benji Bagwell Joins Textile Division At Milliken & Company, Named Vice President Of Specialty Interiors 

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — February 23, 2021 — Milliken & Company is pleased to announce that Benji Bagwell has been hired as vice president of sales and marketing for the specialty interiors business within the Textile Division. Joining the company from UltraFabrics, Bagwell is now responsible for leading the specialty interiors business growth strategy and alignment with Division initiatives.

“Benji’s career visibility into multiple business functions combined with his commercial and residential contract fabric expertise and their applications make him an invaluable asset to our Division’s leadership team and our specialty interiors business,” said Chad McAllister, executive vice president of Milliken & Company and president of the Textile Division.

With 25 years of industry experience through leadership roles at Glen Raven and UltraFabrics, Bagwell brings a diverse perspective and wealth of knowledge across manufacturing, business development, business operations and environmental initiatives.

Bagwell received his B.S in Textile Engineering from Clemson University and holds patents in Australia, Europe and the United States.

Posted February 23, 2021

Source: Milliken & Company