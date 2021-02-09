American Textile Co. Announces Key Digital Transformation Hire

DUQUESNE, Pa. — February 4, 2021 — Bedding manufacturer American Textile Co. (ATC) announced that Karl Herleman has joined the company as senior vice president of Information Technology. The move reflects the company’s continuing transformation into a digitally-focused, consumer-first partner to the leading retailers in the world. As consumer shopping behavior shifts online at a record pace, technology plays an expanding role in the success of both manufacturers like ATC, as well as the retailers they serve. Herleman will be responsible for accelerating the implementation of systems that help to create a world-class omni-channel customer experience with the company’s retail partners, inform decision-making, and streamline workflows.

“We saw extraordinary demand across our business in 2020, much of it driven by the digital transformation happening in retail. Information technology that supports our retail partners and meets evolving consumer needs is a strategic imperative,” said CEO and President Lance Ruttenberg. “Every night, millions of people in the U.S. and a growing number around the world sleep on our pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. Our diverse brand and product portfolio addresses a broad range of barriers to sleep including comfort, allergies, and stress. Technology that helps more people discover these solutions supports our vision of leading the way to better sleep.”

Herleman joins ATC from Management Science Associates, where he was senior vice president of Information Technology, Strategy, and Innovation for 8 years. While there, he helped drive the firm’s use of analytics and informatics to provide insights and solutions in the fast-moving CPG industry. Prior to that, Herleman was the Chief Information Officer at Miami Dade College, providing technology leadership for 8 campuses and over 165,000 students. He has additional leadership experience at Gartner, where he was a Group Vice President for the global research and advisory company.

American Textile Company was recently recognized for its Tranquility™ brand, which was the No. 1 selling weighted blanket brand in 2020, according to global analytics firm NPD.

Source: American Textile Co.