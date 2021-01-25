Stockwell Elastomerics Announces Thomas S. Rimel, Jr. Has Joined The Company As President

PHILADELPHIA, PA — January 25, 2021 — Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. announces today that Thomas S. Rimel, Jr. has joined the company as its new president. The announcement was made by company Chairman Bill Stockwell. Mr. Rimel is the first executive outside of the 4th generation Stockwell family to lead the business since it was founded in 1919.

Bill Stockwell said, “With the addition of Tom Rimel to our leadership team, we move into the next phase of our mission to become America’s leading provider of highly innovative gasketing, cushioning and sealing solutions to protect sensitive technology in extreme environments. Tom brings the expertise and experience that Stockwell Elastomerics needs to grow and succeed. I have every confidence he will lead the company well.”

Rimel was previously the president of Dunmore Corporation, a well-established provider of engineered films, foils, fabrics and adhesive products for technical applications. During his 25 year tenure with Dunmore, Rimel played an integral role in the strategy and execution of sales growth in new markets, manufacturing improvements, and strategic acquisitions. He held a number of positions including Chief Operating Officer, Business Development Manager, Plant Manager and Process Engineering Manager.

Rimel holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maryland, and later earned an M.B.A. from LaSalle University in Philadelphia PA. His career began working in various technical and business positions with companies such as DuPont, International Paper and Adhesives Research, Inc.

Over the past four years, Stockwell Elastomerics has become an ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) company, built a third building to expand capacity on its northeast Philadelphia campus, and celebrated its 100th anniversary.

Company Chairman Bill Stockwell adds, “My goal has been for Stockwell Elastomerics to remain durable and independent, growing its business with strategic customers in our key markets and setting a standard for excellence in our industry. Keeping our business in Philadelphia, while building a high performance culture with our diverse mix of tenured and newer employees, has become a special passion in recent years of service to our mission. We are fortunate to have Tom join our company and lead us to greater heights of business excellence.”

Posted January 25, 2021

Source: Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.