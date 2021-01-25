Automation Engineering Company Announces Addition Of Olin Bundy As South Central Territory Manager

GREENVILLE, SC — January 25, 2021 — Automation Engineering Company (AEC) of Greenville, SC, a collaborative solutions provider to some of the world’s leading industrial companies, has announced the hiring of Olin Bundy as its new South Central Territory Manager. Based in Edmond, Oklahoma. Olin brings decades of management, sales, operational, and leadership experience in the areas of automation, manufacturing, and project implementation.

In his role as South Central Territory Manager of AEC, Mr. Bundy will be responsible for client engagement with leading manufacturers throughout the South Central U.S. region, including Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Automation Engineering Company offers expertise in a broad range of mechanical, automation, control, and electrical engineering services, supported by extensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. From project collaboration and design, to finished systems, AEC provides end-to-end process automation solutions for the aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, controls, medical, textiles, transport, and machine tool industries.

Over his career, Mr. Bundy has been responsible for operations management, quality assurance program implementations, warehouse inventory systems design, Lean Sigma 6 initiatives, industrial process control, customer facilitation, sales, and marketing.

Mr. Bundy’s leadership will help AEC even better serve the South Central region, as a proven provider of automation and manufacturing solutions. “The strength of a team is each individual member, and I am excited to be joining a team that is highly driven to facilitate the right solutions for the customer,” says Bundy.

Mr. Bundy holds an MBA in Industrial Management from Baker College Center for Graduate Studies and has nearly 25 years of cross-functional team leadership and problem-solving experience.

Source: Automation Engineering Company