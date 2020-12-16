Birmingham Business Journal Presents Motion Industries’ Randy Breaux With CEO Of The Year Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — December 16, 2020 — Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, is pleased to announce that Randy Breaux, Motion Industries President, is a 2020 award recipient of CEO of the Year, from the Birmingham Business Journal. The presentation honored winners and finalists – elite leaders from a range of industries – at a virtual event December 3.

The CEO Awards recognize excellence among top executives in the Birmingham metro area for businesses of all sizes. Mr. Breaux was named CEO of the Year in the category of Companies with more than 300 Employees.

Mr. Breaux has four decades of experience in the industrial manufacturing and distribution markets. Previous to becoming the company’s President in December 2018, he played a key role in setting corporate strategy, key acquisitions, growing supplier relationships, advancing marketing activities and overseeing corporate operations, as Executive Vice President. He joined Motion Industries in May 2011 following 21 years with ABB/Baldor Electric Company, a leading manufacturer of industrial electric motors, drives, and mechanical power transmission components, based in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Mr. Breaux currently serves on several nonprofit boards in the Birmingham area. He has held committee and board positions in numerous industry associations, including past chairperson of the manufacturing council for the Power Transmission Distributors Association.

Posted December 16, 2020

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.