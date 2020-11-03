Textile Exchange Adds Depth To Senior Leadership

LUBBOCK, Texas — October 30, 2020 — Textile Exchange is adding strength and depth to the organization’s leadership as part of the essential foundation needed to deliver the organizations 2030 Climate+ Vision. These exciting changes include that La Rhea Pepper, a co-founder of Textile Exchange, will serve as CEO and Claire Bergkamp joins Textile Exchange as COO on November 1. This added depth is an exciting evolution in the leadership team and happens at a vital time as the organization is leading the textile industry to reduce GHG emissions by 45 percent by 2030 with its Climate+ strategy.

“This is the decade for change! Now is the time to accelerate the adoption of proven solutions. Claire brings insight, experience, and passion to our 2030 Climate+ Vision. I am excited for her to join us in Creating Material Change,” Pepper said.

Bergkamp is joining Textile Exchange from Stella McCartney, where she held the position of Worldwide Sustainability and Innovation Director for more than eight years. In this role, she led the global environmental, human rights, and innovation strategy for the brand. During her time at the brand, she built a qualified, high-functioning sustainability department and team, a purposeful strategy, and an ambitious project portfolio. She helped to develop and cement the brand’s reputation as a leader in sustainability and innovation. Because of her long and impactful relationship with the brand, she will maintain a connection with the brand after her official departure, acting as senior advisor to the CEO and board of directors.

In addition to her brand-specific work, she also serves in advisory and leadership positions for a wide range of collaborative initiatives. Notably, she is currently serving on the steering committee for the UNFCCC’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, where she is the co-chair for the Raw Materials Working Group. She also serves on the steering committee for the British Fashion Council’s Institute of Positive Fashion.

Building on an eco-system of leadership within the organization, Bergkamp and Pepper will co-lead the organization as it enters an important phase of growth, not only for Textile Exchange, but for the industry as a whole. Pepper will maintain a focus on industry engagement and standards while continuing to provide visionary leadership for the organization. Bergkamp will oversee the implementation of the 2030 Climate+ Vision, the acceleration and fiber centers, as well as the Shared Measurement Systems and digitalization needs, and operations.

