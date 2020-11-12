Culp, Inc. Shows Support For Defenders Of The American Dream And Those Pursuing It

HIGH POINT, NC — November 12, 2020 — To celebrate Veterans Day and honor its associates who are military veterans, Culp, Inc. shows appreciation through its CULPVets program. As part of Culp’s Veterans Day celebration, large banners are displayed at the company’s locations. Additionally, associates who have served in the U.S. military are honored by being featured on an exclusive, all-day TV loop playing throughout the company’s U.S. facilities. Iv Culp, president and CEO, expressed his gratitude for these associates, noting “We are truly honored to have these amazing individuals as part of our Culp family, and we are profoundly grateful for their service to our country and our business.”

While acknowledging Culp associates who have defended the American Dream, the company also supports its associates who are pursuing it. Culp’s cut and sew facility, located in High Point, NC, has associates from all over the world. Many of those associates have come to America for new opportunities for themselves and their families. One of the ways Culp supports these associates in their pursuit of a new future is by offering on-site ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes. After completing 30 weeks of coursework, this year’s graduating class includes speakers of Nepali, Spanish, Vietnamese, French, Montagnard, and Arabic. Jeff Veach, vice president and manager of Culp’s global mattress cut and sew business stated, “The impact of this class on our associates’ life skills and their opportunities for career advancement is priceless. At Culp, we strive to empower and serve our families and our communities in all that we do.”

Teresa Huffman, senior vice-president of human resources, shares this sentiment, “I recently gave a 5 year service award to an associate who had lived for many years in a refugee camp with his wife, waiting for their opportunity to come to the United States. Now, they have a secure place to work while pursuing their bright future. Culp is honored to be a part of their story.”

