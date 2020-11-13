Applied Silver, Inc. Appoints Three Highly Successful Hotel And Tourism Leaders To Strategic Advisory Team, Expanding Its Reach Into The Hospitality Industry

HAYWARD, Calif. — November 11, 2020 — Applied Silver, Inc. (www.appliedsilver.com), the creator of the one-of-a-kind germ-killing technology SilvaClean®, has named Frank Belzer, Thomas Klein and Debbie Shepard strategic advisors to help the company expand its reach to the hospitality industry, it announced today.

The trio of highly successful leaders brings more than 65 years of hotel and tourism experience from key hospitality brands and franchises to the company and will utilize their collective networks and expertise to help Applied Silver grow meaningful relationships throughout the hospitality industry. With its revolutionary SilvaClean® solution, the only EPA approved technology that makes all laundered material residually antimicrobial post-laundry, Applied Silver is establishing a new standard of cleanliness in healthcare, sports and now hospitality during a time when infection prevention is of paramount importance.

”As people get back to travel for pleasure or work, they will be looking for new technologies and elevated hygiene standards that protect them while visiting hospitality properties,” said Elizabeth Hutt Pollard, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors at Applied Silver. “Hospitality properties are looking to protect their team and guests as they provide the best guest experience achievable. We are thrilled to have the caliber of these individuals on our advisory council to convey how Applied Silver and SilvaClean® address these concerns and provide hospitality properties the return on investment they need at this critical time and in the future.”

The spread of dangerous viruses like COVID-19 and Norovirus have been especially damaging to the hospitality industry, which Applied Silver is helping to solve. Recent studies by the Infectious Disease Lab at the University of South Alabama and North Carolina State University have shown that SilvaClean’s® chemistry continuously kills both SARS-CoV-2, the virus that is COVID-19, and Norovirus at a 99.9 percent rate. In addition, the Wilson School of Textiles at NC State also found that SilvaClean® treated textiles outperformed fabrics woven with antimicrobial fibers in their ability to maintain cleanliness levels and textile durability.

SilvaClean® seamlessly infuses textiles with silver ions during the final rinse cycle of the wash. Once laundry is treated with the silver ion technology, it becomes active and kills pathogens, mold and mildew that come in contact with the textiles before, during and after use, protecting consumers and facility workers from risk of microbes that cause infections. Hospitals using the technology have seen a drop of infection rates by 43 percent and professional sports teams that have deployed the solution have seen pathogen levels in their locker rooms drop to near zero.

“The travel and hospitality space has been decimated by this current crisis and there is no doubt that a strong recovery will be based on creating the safest environment possible for consumers and their families,” said Belzer, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Sales at Universal Parks and Resorts. “This intersection of a growing business need and a pressing demand from our consumers means that the solutions offered by Applied Silver are more timely, relevant and important than ever. I am extremely excited to share the potential this solution offers with peers and colleagues because, as I do so, I will also be helping our industry recover from perhaps the toughest year on record.”

Belzer brings an expertise in strategic hospitality sales to Applied Silver. At Universal Parks and Resorts, he oversees all domestic and international sales strategies for all four current (and soon-to-be five) theme park destinations. Belzer sits on the Board of Directors for Visit Florida and he is chair of the marketing council. He is part of the IPW planning committee formed by US Travel and sits on the Advisory Round Tables for Brand USA.

Klein joins Applied Silver with an impressive 35-year career in hospitality, tourism, and wellness-related industries. With a solid history of overseeing multiple unit hotels and resorts and other businesses in both domestic and international markets, he is very much at home providing strategic input and growing innovative and culturally driven companies. Most recently at Canyon Ranch, Klein served as President/COO of this global leader in healthy living and luxury wellness vacation resorts in North America and 22 cruise ships.

“Guests in today’s challenging times are looking for clean, safe and welcoming environments where there are clear measures being undertaken to ensure a safe and clean environment,” said Klein. “The innovators at Applied Silver have introduced a solution to now take these standards to the next level with back of the house germ killing technology. This cost effective, proven and EPA-approved silver ion solution will uplift our industry at a critical time. It is an honor to link arms with a company that is destined to enhance the guest experience while providing a return on investment for hospitality investors with this antimicrobial laundry solution.”

Shepard will assist Applied Silver in building relationships, driving revenue, and creating strategic partnerships. She has spent more than 25 years within multiple sectors in the hospitality and international tourism industries including on-property and above property global sales, revenue management, operations, recruiting, marketing and events representing brands such as Hilton Worldwide, Caesars Entertainment, and Tourism Toronto. Shepard’s background includes multi-property and multi-branded hotels and resorts spanning from ultra-luxury to select service.

“Unfortunately, we’ve learned the hard way over this past year with the COVID-19 pandemic that invisible disease-causing germs can cause the most destruction to both our health and our economy,” said Shepard. “It’s time to think outside the box, like never before, and open our minds to learn what innovative technologies, rooted in science, are out there that can help us both now and moving into the future, so we are better prepared. Applied Silver’s SilvaClean® technology provides the hospitality industry a path to get us back to what we love – traveling and exploring and making memories.”

Posted November 13, 2020

Source: Applied Silver, Inc.