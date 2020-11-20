American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) Announces New Slate Of Board Of Directors

DALTON, GA — November 19, 2020 — In 1979, when the industry leaders created AFA, as the Carpet Manufacturing Marketing Association (CMMA), our sole purpose was to organize carpet markets and support the carpet industry. American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) held its’ 41st annual membership meeting at the Dalton Golf and Country Club on the evening of November 17 at the Dalton Golf & Country Club in Dalton, GA.

Paul Yacobucci, Piedmont Carpets announced he will be stepping down as the AFA President and will serve as the Vice President. Paul welcomed the incoming President, John Karr, ProdTek. Jim Shaheen, Shaheen Carpets will continue to serve as Sec/Treasurer. Charlie Armitage, Sellers of US, Mark Krueger, Nichols, Cauley & Associates, Rex Jones, Essex will continue to serve on the board. AFA welcomed two new additions to the board Eric Ruppert, Engineered Floors and William Thornton, Tarkett Sports.

John Karr stated, “with the diversity and expertise brought by the addition of Mr. Ruppert & Mr. Thornton proves advantageous for AFA’s future direction.”

Stephanie Manis, AFA Executive Director states as with many non-profits in 2020, AFA has taken a slight loss on membership, but with the recent membership growth of six new members which included: Barkotex, BO Group, Dalton Chamber of Commerce, DeZign, NA, Tarkett Sports and Valco Melton AFA plans to set record growths in 2021.

The AFA announced that it will be participating in the Southwest Flooring Market, TISE and Domotex Germany. Additionally, AFA will be hosting the FloorTek Expo to be held October 4-5, 2021 at the Dalton Convention Center.

Bruce Hehn of BDH Insurance Solutions who helped coordinate the AFA Membership Health Insurance Plan with National General Insurance Company, and is one of several select agents authorized to sell and service this plan, presented Guest Speakers Chase Bridge and Max Rudisser, from National General at AFA’s Annual Meeting. An overview of the program was presented including value added benefits such as free Teledoc and a Vitality Wellness program. This ACA compliant National Program is designed and is available to AFA members only. It included network options such as Cigna and Aetna. Potential savings were emphasized as well as unique program benefits like carve outs, 1099 coverage and possible returns of claim funds regardless of whether you renew with them or not.

A rendering of the AFA’s future Green Building was on display. John Karr gave an overview of AFA’s future which includes plans to use the addition to current headquarters building as a centerpiece for an AFA Green Program for both hard and soft floor coverings. Updates will be sent out periodically.

The AFA was formed in 1979 to promote the floorcovering industry. AFA, a not for profit association, promotes the industry’s products and services to the world and educates the members and others through seminars, press releases and trade shows.

Posted November 20, 2020

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA)