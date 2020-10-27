The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin To Board Of Directors

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — October 27, 2020 — The TJX Companies Inc., an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide, announced today that on October 26, 2020, its Board of Directors elected C. Kim Goodwin to the board, effective immediately.

Goodwin is an experienced financial services professional. Her long career in the industry includes serving as managing director and head of Equities (Global) for the Asset Management Division of Credit Suisse Group AG from 2006 to 2008, and as chief investment officer – Equities at State Street Research & Management Co., a money management firm, from 2002 to 2005. She is now a private investor. Goodwin also serves on the board of directors of Popular Inc., a financial institution based in Puerto Rico that she joined in 2011, and previously was on the board of Akamai Technologies, Inc. and CheckFree Corp.

Goodwin’s many years of experience in investment and financial services, as well as her years of service as a public company director in different industries, provide her with strong analytical skills, business acumen and experience in risk assessment and management, as well as a deep understanding of financial markets and corporate strategies.

Carol Meyrowitz, executive chairman of the board of The TJX Companies Inc., stated: “We are delighted to have Kim join TJX as a new member of our Board of Directors. She will bring a fresh perspective to the boardroom, informed by her years of experience in the financial sector and as a public company director, further enhancing our Board’s diversity and strength. We look forward to working with Kim as we continue to focus on the near- and long-term strength, stability and success of the company.”

Posted October 27, 2020

Source: The TJX Companies, Inc.