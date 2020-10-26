Soft-Tex International Expands Senior Leadership Team

WATERFORD, N.Y. — October 26, 2020 — Soft-Tex International, a leader of sleep and home comfort products, announces three additions to its senior leadership team including VP of IT and Administration Susan Kendall, VP of Commercialization Danielle Ignazzi, and VP of Quality Christine McKiernan and the launch of a new continuous process improvement team.

“We’re thrilled to establish these extremely talented women in critical roles at Soft-Tex, each brings tremendous expertise and experience to further our growth as a leading innovator in the home product space,” said Mark Smiderle, Soft-Tex Principal.

The new Senior Leadership team members include:

Susan Kendall has been promoted to VP of IT and Administration and will lead critical operational processes, drive strategy and lead cross-functional initiatives for Soft-Tex’s technology stack with specific emphasis on MRP and production. Kendall has been a key contributor to Soft-Tex’s growth over her 18-year tenure, serving in a variety of management roles within the company. Prior to joining Soft-Tex, Kendall spent her career in retail and management.

Danielle Ignazzi joins Soft-Tex as VP of Commercialization and will bring new products, brands and ideas to market. Ignazzi joins Soft-Tex after 5 years at Bed Bath & Beyond, recently working as the Buyer for Basic Bedding and previously served in merchandise and planning at The Children’s Place and Lord & Taylor. Ignazzi brings considerable retail knowledge and textile expertise to the Soft-Tex team. Ignazzi graduated from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Christine McKiernan joins Soft-Tex as VP of Quality leading Soft-Tex’s global quality assurance programs. McKiernan worked in quality assurance her entire career with deep expertise in food manufacturing and pharmaceuticals and joins Soft-Tex after a seven-year tenure at DSM, where she served as Director of Quality for North America. McKiernan is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

Launch of Continuous Process Improvement Team Kendall, Ignazzi, and McKiernan will also lead the new Continuous Process Improvement team at Soft-Tex, designed to continually improve and streamline operations- accelerating the company’s growth and commercialization of new innovations.

Posted October 26, 2020

Source: Soft-Tex