Mission Linen Supply Promotes Two Employees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Oct. 19, 2020 — Mission Linen Supply, a family-owned, leading provider of linens, uniforms, laundry services and supplies, has promoted two of its employees to key leadership roles. Dave Pattison is now serving as the company’s chief information officer and vice president, IT, and Austin French is now serving as the company’s vice president, sales.

In his new role, Pattison is responsible for managing the IT department and implementing technology solutions that support the company’s goals. As vice president, sales, French is responsible for overseeing all of Mission’s sales efforts, including both field and corporate sales.

Pattison began his career at Mission in 2001 as a contractor. He was then hired as the infrastructure manager and rose through the ranks to IT manager, then IT director, and now CIO and vice president, IT. Prior to joining the Mission team, he was a product manager for a software startup in San Diego. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of California, Santa Barbara and a law degree from The Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law. He has also earned technical certifications from Cisco and Microsoft, as well as Azure certifications.

“I’ve always enjoyed developing technology solutions to support our customers and our business,” Pattison said. “I look forward to continuing to lead Mission’s IT department as we find new ways to leverage technology to make our customers’ live easier and help Mission grow.”

French joined the Mission team in 2011 as a regional director of sales (RDS) and was named RDS of the year twice. He was then promoted to senior director of field sales before becoming vice president, sales. He has played an integral role in several successful product and service launches, including Mission’s employee apparel programs and Buy Direct website. Prior to his time at Mission, he was the vice president of sales for a sublimation printing company that focused on apparel. He also served as a sales manager, market manager and sales director for one of the largest textiles companies in the industry. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Kent State and an MBA from Strayer University.

“At Mission I’ve seen us not only grow but also shift and pivot into new ancillary businesses,” French said. “I am proud to have been part of the company’s success, and I am excited to help Mission continue to evolve and reach new heights.”

