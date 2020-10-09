Miller’s Textile Services Names Andrew Thornbury Chief Operating Officer And Greg Hart Director Of Sales & Service

WAPAKONETA, OH — October 9, 2020 — Miller’s Textile Services (Miller’s), a family-owned, customer-centric supplier of professional quality uniforms, linens, mats, towels, healthcare textiles and facility services supplies, announced today the promotion of Andrew Thornbury from Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer. In addition, Miller’s named Greg Hart as Director of Sales & Service. Combined, Thornbury and Hart have nearly 40 years of experience in customer service and business operations.

“Miller’s Textile Services is blessed to have leaders with such keen business acumen as Andrew and Greg to help accelerate our growth while maintaining the quality of service our customers have come to know Miller’s for,” said Robert L. Hager, President and CEO of Miller’s Textile Services. “After spending the last few months investing in and deploying industry-leading technology to improve our services and products for our customers, we are ready to have Andrew and Greg lead our efforts to implement our strategic plan to ensure our ongoing growth and success as we approach Miller’s 75th anniversary.”

In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Thornbury will be responsible for all aspects of Miller’s day-to-day operations in support of the company’s strategic and tactical plans. Thornbury joined Miller’s in October of 2016 as Plant Manager and was promoted the following year to Vice President of Operations. Under Thornbury’s leadership, Miller’s has significantly expanded their presence and scope in their growing operating region, and has improved their customer focus through technology driven inventory management processes that continuously improve their value proposition, earning industry accolades and certifications along the way.

“I am excited to have an expanded role with Miller’s to further enhance the value that we bring to our customers,” said Thornbury. “I look forward to collaborating with Greg and having his insight on building our customer base as we leverage our robust vendor relationships and extend into new markets.”

As incoming Director of Sales & Service, Hart will be responsible for Miller’s revenue growth and exceptional customer service through improving internal and external communications, trainings and education systems as services are expanded into other markets. Prior to joining Miller’s, Hart was with the Cintas Corporation, an industry leader in corporate identity supplies as well as safety, cleaning and hospitality supplies for 22 years. During his time with Cintas, he held a number of roles beginning as a management trainee in 1995 and worked his way up to various executive level positions, helping to grow the company’s sales and profits. Most recently, Hart served as COO for J. Charles, a manufacturer of glass and crystal for the gift and recognition industry and as COO for the Designs Direct Creative Group, a home décor supplier.

“I welcome the opportunity to partner with Andrew to leverage Miller’s most important asset, its employees, as well as the long-standing, regionally based partnerships to meet our customer’s ever-changing needs while identifying new opportunities and markets,” said Hart. “With our combined experience and the strong foundation that Bob and his family have built, I am confident Miller’s will continue to prosper under our guidance for the benefit of our customers and the next generation of actively involved Hager family members.”

In 2021, Miller’s will celebrate its 75th anniversary. For more information about Miller’s Textile Services visit, www.millerstextile.com.

Posted October 9, 2020

Source: Miller’s Textile Services