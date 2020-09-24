Trinity Technology Group (TTG) Welcomes Bruce Anneaux To The Executive Team

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — September 24, 2020 — Trinity Technology Group, a leader in ePTFE technology for the industrial, apparel, automotive, and medical markets, has hired Bruce Anneaux as the company’s Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Anneaux brings to his new position extensive experience in the fluoropolymer and medical applications industries, both of which are extremely relevant to TTG’s current and future business.

“Bruce’s credentials are impeccable and his education and work experiences will help TTG expand and secure a leadership position in our key market segments,” said Greg Vas Nunes, TTG’s CEO. “I am excited to see the contributions Bruce makes to all our market segments, especially to our medical segment, and to our company as a whole.”

In his new role at TTG, Dr. Anneaux is charged with ePTFE technology and application development to drive new growth while serving our core customers’ requirements. He will also focus on expanding TTG’s pulse plasma oleo treatment technology and working with outside partners and advisers to bring new products to market.

An electrical engineer by training, Bruce’s passion for patient care innovations guided him to a career in medical device and biotech R&D and bioengineering product development. Prior to joining TTG, Dr. Anneaux worked for Poly-Med, a bioresorbable polymer startup, where he served as the Manager of Medical Devices and Engineering and as an R&D leader. He also worked for more than ten years as the Corporate Director of R&D for Zeus Industrial Products, a polymer technology company. His reputation as a biomaterials and bioprocessing subject matter expert is reinforced with more than 80 patents and patents pending that credit him as the inventor or co-inventor.

Bruce Anneaux holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in bioengineering from Clemson University, a B.S. in extracorporeal circulation technology from the Medical University of South Carolina, and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Clemson University. He has served as an adjunct faculty member for Clemson University’s Department of Bioengineering and is a member of the Advisory Board for the University of South Carolina’s Department of Biomedical Engineering. He will relocate from South Carolina to Missouri.

Posted September 24, 2020

Source: Trinity Technology Group