T. Henderson Wise Promoted To The Position Of President And Chief Operating Officer Of A. B. Carter Inc.

GASTONIA, NC — September 15, 2020 — The Board of Directors of A. B. Carter Inc. recently announced the promotion of T. Henderson Wise to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. Wise joined the company in 1994 and has served in sales and most recently as Vice-President, Textile Sales. Wise received his Bachelor of Science degree in textile engineering from Auburn University. He is married to Suzanne Wise and they have two children, Griffin and Whittner.

Founded in 1922, A. B. Carter, Inc. is universally recognized as a global supplier of spinning solutions for the fiber and yarn manufacturing sectors of the textile industry. Core products include steel and nylon travelers, rings, bobbins, tapes and belts, air splicers/knotting equipment, and laboratory testing equipment. Stainless steel belts, counterbands, pressure rolls, and other accessories supplied to the carpet industry. Headquartered in Gastonia, North Carolina, A. B. Carter, Inc. has offices in five countries and agents in forty-four countries.

Posted September 16, 2020

Source: A. B. Carter, Inc.