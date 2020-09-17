Koehler Paper Group Appoints Tobias Sternbeck As New CEO For Beaver Paper

ATLANTA — September 17, 2020 — Koehler Paper Group, a global producer of high-quality specialty paper, has named Tobias Sternbeck as Chief Executive Officer for the recently acquired Beaver Paper, a leading producer of sublimation media for the dye-sub and digital printing industry.

Sternbeck brings over 15 years of experience delivering solutions for the sublimation and textile industries. Beaver Paper welcomes his expert knowledge of dye-sublimation, direct to fabric printing and fabric pre-treatment. His dynamic approach bolsters Beaver Paper’s commitment to innovation.

Sternbeck’s prior professional experience with Mimaki Engineering as Senior General Manager for the Textile and Apparel Business Unit and Group Executive Officer provides deep knowledge which he now brings to his new role of responsibility over the Beaver Paper Group.

“We’re pleased to have Tobias Sternbeck leading the Beaver Paper Group,” said Kai Furler, CEO of Koehler Paper Group. “As a seasoned leader in the paper and textile industries, Tobias brings a wealth of knowledge and will be a huge asset to both Beaver Paper and Koehler Paper as we move forward.”

Sternbeck will focus mainly on global sales initiatives, marketing, and researching and developing innovative products to meet new market trends.

Source: Beaver Paper