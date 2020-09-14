Jesse Henson Named President Of ABB’s US Motors And Generators Division 

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — September 14, 2020 — ABB’s Motors and Generators division has named Jesse Henson President of their US business.

Henson, who has been with the company for 23 years, leads the team responsible for marketing, designing and manufacturing ABB and Baldor-Reliance® industrial electric motors in the United States. Henson will also continue to be the global head of the NEMA motors product group.

“I am honored to lead the US industrial motor business,” said Henson. “Taking care of customers is in our employees’ DNA, and we work hard every day to earn our customers’ business and their preference for our motors. I am committed to maintaining that focus and investing for the future.”

Henson started his career with the company (Baldor Electric Company at that time) in 1997 as part of the drives and motion control team. His customer-first approach has been critical to his success in roles in product management, marketing and sales. His broad experience across both motors and drives provides a strong level of understanding of customer and application needs as well as buying preferences in the US market.

Source: ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.