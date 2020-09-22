EXIM Announces Members Of The 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee And Newly Established Chairman’s Council On China Competition

WASHINGTON — September 9, 2020 — The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) announced today the appointment of 17 members to its Advisory Committee, and establishment of a new EXIM Advisory Committee Subcommittee on Strategic Competition with the People’s Republic of China, informally called the “Chairman’s Council on China Competition” (Chairman’s Council). The terms for all appointed will run through September 2021.

The EXIM Advisory Committee, as required by the U.S. Congress, advises EXIM on its programs and, in particular, on the extent to which the agency provides competitive financing to support American jobs through exports.

The EXIM Board of Directors unanimously approved the 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee Members during an open session of today’s EXIM Board of Directors Meeting after the conclusion of an open nomination process, which was published in the Federal Register on July 7, 2020. The Advisory Committee will again be chaired by the Honorable Stevan Pearce, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and New Mexico House of Representatives. Pearce also chaired the 2019-2020 EXIM Advisory Committee.

“It has been an honor to work alongside Chairman Reed and her team, as they’ve successfully reopened, reauthorized, and reformed the agency,” said Chair Stevan Pearce. “The next year will be instrumental as they stand up the Program on China and Transformational Exports. I look forward to continuing as the Chair of the Advisory Committee and advising EXIM on its policies and programs to advance the agency’s mission of supporting U.S. jobs through exports.”

Chairman Reed also today announced that EXIM Advisory Committee Chairman Stevan Pearce established a newly formed EXIM Subcommittee on Strategic Competition with the People’s Republic of China, or Chairman’s Council. The Chairman’s Council will advise the agency on how China is engaging in strategic competition against the United States, and how Beijing’s actions impact American interests and economic security.

In particular, the Chairman’s Council will help EXIM make the most of its critical, bipartisan Congressional mandate to establish a “Program on China and Transformational Exports,” designed to directly neutralize Chinese export subsidies, advance the comparative leadership of the United States with respect to China, and support U.S. innovation, employment, and technological standards in ten key technology sectors, ranging from 5G to artificial intelligence to biomedical sciences to renewable energy.

Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, who will serve on the EXIM Advisory Committee and as Chair of the Chairman’s Council on China Competition, said, “I am excited to work with my committee and subcommittee colleagues on the national imperative of promoting U.S. exports and thus, creating American jobs. In the face of fierce competition from state-backed Chinese entities, EXIM represents a vital tool of statecraft, particularly in sectors critical to long-term U.S. prosperity and security.”

“I congratulate the new members of the EXIM Advisory Committee and the newly established Chairman’s Council on China Competition. It is amazing to see how far we have come since fully reopening EXIM in May 2019, and these immensely qualified and diverse individuals will provide valuable insights to EXIM going forward,” said EXIM President and Chairman Kimberly A. Reed.“ As Congress—in our historic 2019 reauthorization—and the 2019-2020 EXIM Advisory Committee—in their statement in the June 2020 Report to the U.S. Congress on Global Competition—underscored, EXIM is a critical tool when it comes to strengthening America’s competitiveness with respect to China. I look forward to working with both the Advisory Committee and Chairman’s Council to ensure that EXIM is living up to our vision of ‘Keeping America Strong: Empowering U.S. Businesses and Workers to Compete Globally.’”

A full list of members of the 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee and Chairman’s Council on China Competition can be found below:

2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee

Chair: The Honorable Stevan Pearce*, CEO/Manager Trinity Industries Inc.; Former Member U.S. House of Representatives and New Mexico House of Representatives

Hobbs, N.M. Representing: State Government

Members:

Maria Cino, Vice President, Corporate Affairs for the Americas, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Washington

Representing: Production

Representing: Production Bill Cummins*, Executive State Director, Alabama SBDC Network, The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Representing: Commerce

Representing: Commerce Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, Senior Fellow, Harvard University Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Vice Chair, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security (Atlantic Council), Washington

Representing: Commerce

Representing: Commerce Rodney Ferguson, President and CEO, Winrock International, Arlington, Va.

Representing: Environment

Representing: Environment Lawrence Goodman, President and Founder, Center for Financial Stability, New York, NY

Representing: Finance

Representing: Finance Owen Herrnstadt, Chief of Staff, Director of Trade and Globalization, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Representing: Labor

Representing: Labor Bill Huntington, President, N.A. Wholesale Men’s, Kids’ & Home, Ralph Lauren Corporation, New York, N.Y.

Representing: Textiles

Representing: Textiles Sean McGarvey, President, North America’s Building Trade Unions, Washington

Representing: Labor

Representing: Labor Scott Palmer*, Partner, Palmer Hunter & Hall, Los Angeles

Representing: Services

Representing: Services Rich Powell, Executive Director, ClearPath, Washington

Representing: Environment

Representing: Environment T.J. Raguso, Group Executive Vice President, Director of Global Banking, Zions Bancorporation, Houston

Representing: Finance

Representing: Finance Alex Sanchez, President and CEO, Florida Bankers Association, Tallahassee, Fla.

Representing: Finance

Representing: Finance Venkee Sharma*, CEO, Aquatech International, Canonsburg, Pa.

Representing: Production

Representing: Production Christopher Smith*, Executive Director, Parity for Main Street Employers, Washington

Representing: Commerce

Representing: Commerce Linda Upmeyer*, Member and Former Speaker Iowa House of Representatives, Clear Lake, Iowa

Representing: Agriculture

Representing: Agriculture Joanne Young, Managing Partner, Kirstein & Young, PLLC, Washington

Representing: Services

*Small Business

2020-2021 EXIM Chairman’s Council on China Competition

Chair: Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, Senior Fellow, Harvard University Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Vice Chair, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security (Atlantic Council)

Members:

Derek Campbell, CEO, Energy and Natural Resource Security Inc., Executive Chairman, AlphaSierra Advisory Group;

Elaine Dezenski, Founder and Managing Partner, LumiRisk LLC;

Kathie Leonard, President & CEO, Auburn Manufacturing;

Jenny Norris, Director, East Region, Meridian Finance Group;

Jim O’Brien, Principal, Baker & McKenzie LLP;

Serge Verma, President, Vinmar Projects LLC; and

Deborah Wince-Smith, President & CEO, Council on Competitiveness.

Posted September 22, 2020

Source: EXIM